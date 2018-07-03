Mobile firm Pulsate in scaling mode as investment reaches $3m

New CEO and investment will enable Irish start-up to scale up and define the mobile-first shopping experiences.

Dublin mobile marketing technology company Pulsate has appointed Sarah Martin as its new CEO and the company has just raised $250,000 in funding, bringing total funding so far to $3m.

The investment comes from e-commerce giant existing investors PayPal and data science player Dunnhumby with involvement from the Delta Partners’ Bank of Ireland Seed and Emerging Sectors Fund, Enterprise Ireland and various private investors.

The company, a previous Siliconrepublic.com Start-up of the Week, was founded in 2014 by tech entrepreneur Patrick Leddy.

Pulsate leverages the power of mobile to help brands build deep and meaningful customer relationships using proximity based marketing technologies such as beacons.

Mobile momentum

The company’s new CEO Sarah Martin previously led start-up MamaBud and also held senior roles with Unilever and Digicel.

Speaking with Siliconrepublic.com Martin said that mobile engagement is becoming pivotal to the retail experience.

“Our technology enables brands to have complete mobile engagement, gather insights and use that change behaviour effectively to make more sales,” Martin explained.

Pulsate’s customers typically experience uplifts of more than 30pc in key performance metrics including mobile revenue, user retention, and engagement.

The company has retail customers that use the platform to drive offline engagement online all over the world including Europe, South America and Brazil.

Global brands such as SITA, Amadeus, NCR, Heineken, Dunnhumby, Boyle Sports and Miami Airport rely on Pulsate to build long-term customer relationships.

Martin said her ambition is to lead Pulsate to scale.

“As the shift to mobile-first experiences continues, consumers are demanding customized content on their devices,” said John Lunn, PayPal.

“Pulsate is a true innovator in mobile and we look forward to Martin’s leadership as she continues to advance the company’s mission.”

Kyle Fugere, head of Ventures for Dunnhumby, added: “Pulsate delivers meaningful results for its customers. We’re excited to further deepen our commitment and support the company’s next wave of growth and innovation.”