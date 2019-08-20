Customer data platform Simon Data raises $30m

Since Simon was founded in 2014, its customer data platform has been adopted by companies such as Venmo and WeWork.

On Monday (19 August), Simon Data announced that it has raised $30m in its Series C funding round.

The round was led by Polaris Partners, and saw continued participation from .406 Ventures and F-Prime Capital.

Simon Data is a marketing-first customer data platform designed to help marketers “unlock the value of data”, according to the start-up.

The platform integrates first and third party data providers, to provide a unified view of customers. This includes direct integration with any SQL-based data warehouse, as well as third party providers spanning web and mobile analytics, customer support portals, transactional data, and survey data.

In a blogpost about the funding, Simon Data said: “The modern customer expects personalised customer experiences across the channels they’re on every day. At Simon, we understand that. Data is the key to unlocking the insights and ideas that can drive outstanding customer experiences.”

It continued: “Our company is growing incredibly quickly and we’re looking forward to further scaling our team across almost every dimension … We’ve been lucky enough to power customer experiences for some of the world’s best brands; this next phase is all about continuing to scale our business while staying true to the values and vision that got us here.”

Some of the brands that Simon Data has worked with since it was founded in 2014, include Equinox, Venmo and WeWork.

A spokesperson for Simon Data added: “We’ll also be focusing specifically on expanding our data science offering by growing our team of experts.

“We spent the last four years building a unique data and orchestration foundation that can fully-integrate AI to power comprehensive experiences anywhere. The next step is extending that data science offering further, delivering an incredible platform for predictive personalisation.”

Prior to this week’s funding round, Simon Data raised $20m in July 2018. The company now has 87 employees, but as pointed out in its blogpost, it plans to increase that figure in the coming months.