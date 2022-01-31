Sodexo launches accelerator in Ireland and the UK for tech start-ups

The Sodexo accelerator is offering mentorship for start-ups that have ideas on employee experience, smart buildings and sustainability.

Workplace service provider Sodexo is looking for Irish tech start-ups to join its accelerator program, to develop ways to improve experiences in the workplace.

Sodexo’s accelerator has three main categories focusing on employee experience, smart buildings and sustainability. The facilities management company has partnered with innovation specialist company L Marks to review responses and confirm their suitability.

The accelerator also has a wildcard entry option, to encourage start-ups that believe they have a unique innovation that will impress the judges.

Sodexo has previously launched 13 programmes across France, China, India, Brazil and Sweden. This marks the first time its accelerators are available in the UK and Ireland.

“I am excited to launch Sodexo Accelerators in Ireland,” Sodexo’s corporate service CEO in the UK and Ireland, Julie Ennis, said. “The world has changed and the scope of our services has become richer and more varied, as shown through our Vital Spaces proposition, which puts employee experience at the heart of what we do. We are hugely excited to begin working with start-ups to further support our clients’ needs.”

Start-ups that enter the accelerator will work with mentors and business leaders over a ten-week period to fine-tune their ideas in a live customer environment. There is also a potential for future investment according to Sodexo.

“Our Accelerators represent our global initiative to strengthen ties with start-ups to fast-track innovation across Sodexo,” the company’s chief digital and innovation officer Belen Moscoso del Prado said. “Entrants bring their latest solutions to our service offer, while we share our industry knowledge and expertise to aid their development. I am delighted to see the programme begin in the UK and Ireland, and I can’t wait to meet the applicants.”

The closing date for applications to the accelerator is 3 March, with an early pitch day scheduled at the start of April.

