Speedinvest’s €190m fund will invest in early-stage European firms

Speedinvest plans to back early-stage fintech, deep tech, industrial tech, digital health and consumer tech start-ups based in Europe.

On Tuesday (25 February), Speedinvest announced that it has raised a new fund worth €190m which it plans to invest in early-stage European tech start-ups.

With offices in London, Berlin, Vienna, Paris, Munich and San Francisco, Speedinvest has launched a total of three funds since it was founded. The latest round has surpassed its original target ahead of schedule, according to the firm. With the €190m raise, Speedinvest’s total assets under management (AUM) has increased to €400m.

While there are a number of investment funds around Europe that focus on early-stage start-ups, Speedinvest says that it is different in that it is not managed by small partnerships and teams, but rather a team of 40 investment professionals working across five, sector-focused investment teams.

Additionally, the firm receives the support of 20 operational experts who provide portfolio companies with full-service HR, growth marketing, business development and US expansion support.

Investments of €50,000 to €1.5m

Speedinvest said that its sector-focused investment teams are on the look-out for fintech, deep tech, marketplaces, industrial tech, digital health and consumer tech start-ups, and that the fund plans to invest from €50,000 right up to €1.5m in each appropriate business.

The fund’s CEO, Oliver Holle, said: “Having been a founder myself, I have a clear view on value creation by investors. You need to deliver sector-specific, operationally relevant input that goes far beyond boardroom advice and cash. In our experience, the best way to do that is to be face-to-face with our founders.

“That is our mission and our promise to founding teams across Europe. And we invest heavily in the resources required to back it up.”

According to a statement by the company, the €190m fund will set aside €100m for follow-on funding to enable Speedinvest to double-down on its most promising companies. Some of the companies already included in the firm’s portfolio include Wefox, Tier Mobility, CoachHub, Curve, Billie and Luko.

Wefox founder and CEO Julian Teicke said: “Speedinvest has been a value-add partner from the very beginning. They not only helped us establish a successful framework for testing and optimising our growth and marketing strategy, but have also been instrumental in our international expansion efforts.”

With its latest fund, Speedinvest has already invested in more than ten companies. In a statement, the firm said that it will increase its on the ground presence in France this year, where it has already invested in the likes of Luko, Lemon Way, Actiondesk and FairMoney.