Dublin tourism ticketing start-up TripAdmit raises €300,000

Although the tourism industry has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Irish tour and activity ticketing start-up TripAdmit has raised €300,000 in seed funding.

On Thursday (4 June), Dublin start-up TripAdmit announced that it raised €300,000 in funding for its tour and activity ticketing solution.

While the funding round comes at a challenging time for the tourism sector, TripAdmit said that the funding will help it expand its platform to bring Irish tourism organisations back to business after the crisis.

TripAdmit, which was featured in our Start-up of the Week series last year, has developed a solution for B2B distribution partners that aims to help them earn ancillary revenue while cutting down the time that tourists spend queuing for popular attractions.

The company said that as part of the investment, and in an effort to help boost the industry, it plans to provide its platform free of charge to a number of Irish tour operators to help them rebuild after the pandemic. Interested operators can apply here.

TripAdmit’s seed funding

The seed round was led by investor Thomas Jones. The start-up said that it expects to raise further capital in the near future.

For now, the start-up plans to use the investment and Jones’ expertise to expand TripAdmit’s sales, marketing and engineering operations to bring the platform to more customers, growing its team to support the expansion.

Founded in April 2019, the start-up provides a digital ticketing platform that can be integrated with tour and activity operators’ websites, enabling them to sell online through their own website and third-party sites. These tickets allow tourists to skip the queues at tours and activities they’re interested in.

The latest funding round follows a recent partnership with Campsited, an Irish-founded booking engine for camping holidays across Europe. TripAdmit said that the booking engine was one of the first companies to leverage TripAdmit’s platform to integrate local tours and activities with its users.

Commenting on the investment, Jones said: “This technology has the power to both modernise and stimulate Ireland’s tourism industry at a crucial time. TripAdmit’s founders and dedicated team have built a world-class platform and I look forward to working with the company during this next important chapter.”

A ‘timely’ investment

Though the tourism industry has suffered greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, with travel for leisure limited in many parts of the world, TripAdmit said that this is a “timely” opportunity for the digitalisation of tourism.

The start-up surveyed 1,400 activity providers in Ireland and France and found that 80pc of these businesses do not have online booking facilities and that this is particularly true of providers in rural and regional areas.

TripAdmit said that there’s a need to change this in order to rebuild the industry after the pandemic. The start-up’s CEO, John Maguire, said that the Irish tourism industry has been “battered” by the coronavirus crisis and that there’s a big journey ahead to recovery.

Maguire said: “We expect local tourism to return quickly, and with a great degree of enthusiasm from a community that has been cooped up for so long. This investment and expansion of our platform will help local operators, particularly in rural areas, maximise that opportunity and digitalise for the modern traveller.”