VictoriaMetrics: An open-source platform helping satellites get to orbit

VictoriaMetrics has brought its data monitoring platform to Open Cosmos, to help the firm launch its low earth orbit satellites.

A Ukrainian start-up providing an open-source platform has partnered with a spacetech company to help gets its satellites into orbit.

VictoriaMetrics provides database and monitoring services for companies, that is designed to be scalable for a wide variety of sectors. The company offers a free version of its platform and a paid “Enterprise” option for those who want custom features and priority support.

Founded in 2018 by former engineers of Google, Cloudflare and Lyft, the company said it has seen “unprecedented growth” in the last year.

VictoriaMetrics said its open-source products surpassed 50m downloads in April, including one million GitHub downloads. Its customers include Grammarly, Wix, Adidas and Brandwatch.

The latest success for the start-up is the key role it has with UK-based Open Cosmos, to power the launch of its low earth orbit satellites.

Data is the new oil

Speaking on the company’s growth, co-founder Roman Khavronenko told SiliconRepublic.com that the firm was “in the right time, in the right place”.

He said that “observability” became more of a focus for companies in recent years, during the period that the open-source system Kubernetes became popular.

“Data is like a new oil,” Khavronenko said. “The more data you have, the more insight you have and the more predictions you can build on that.

“All of these factors, they require good systems which could collect and process all this data. VictoriaMetrics was designed to address these high scalability requirements for monitoring systems and remain simple and reliable at the same time,” Khavronenko said.

Helping launch satellites

VictoriaMetrics said its services address the needs of organisations with increasingly complex data volumes and the demand for an ever-better observability platform.

After trailing different options, Open Cosmos opted for the VictoriaMetrics platform, integrating it into its mission-critical satellite control and data distribution platform. The company also joined the Enterprise version of the product, to have custom features to suit the needs of its clients.

Open Cosmos is also using a VictoriaMetrics feature that lets it take metrics from satellites and ground equipment across different labs and test facilities, before uploading them to mission control software.

“The health of our customers’ space assets is highly important, and VictoriaMetrics’ monitoring is crucial for ensuring our satellites remain healthy, playing an indispensable role in powering our satellite alert system,” said Open Source ground segment technical lead Pep Rodeja.

“The fact that VictoriaMetrics is completely open source has been a massive benefit too, allowing us to fork the technology to space-specific problems far beyond our initial expectations,” Rodeja said.

VictoriaMetrics is headquartered in San Francisco, with an expanding team distributed across Europe and the US. Khavronenko said the company’s main investment in the future is on developing its team, as the success does not come from the product, but “the team behind the product”.

“In the next three, five years, I hope that we will expand and build more independent teams inside VictoriaMetrics, which will be able to produce even better products to expand even further and bring better ideas and simplify observability in the world,” Khavronenko said.

