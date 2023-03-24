Dublin-based WhenThen snapped up by Mangopay

The Luxembourg-based company said WhenThen’s technology and global connectivity will help Mangopay to scale its entire payment offering.

Irish payment operations company WhenThen has been acquired by payment specialist Mangopay for an undisclosed sum.

The Luxembourg-based company has snapped up the Dublin-based company just four months after acquiring Polish fraud detection company Nethone.

WhenThen, which was founded last year by Kirk Donohoe, Eamon Doyle and Dave Brown, allows businesses to create any type of payment flow and retain control of when and how they collect, process and issue payments – all through a no-code interface.

The company supports a range of payment providers including Stripe, Adyen and Checkout.com, and payment methods such as Klarna, Affirm, PayPal, BitPay and more.

Mangopay said that WhenThen’s technology and global connectivity will help it to scale its entire payment offering.

Mangopay’s CEO, Romain Mazeries, said: “As the platform economy continues to grow, creating amazing payment experiences remains a key factor for our customers and prospects. Acquiring WhenThen enables Mangopay to rapidly accelerate its payment capabilities whilst providing the best payment experiences in the market.”

WhenThen’s entire team and products have now fully merged with Mangopay and will operate under the Mangopay brand. The company’s co-founder Kirk Donohoe will join Mangopay’s executive committee as chief product officer.

“Platform-based businesses, big and small, seek flexibility in how they build and operate their payment stack as they strive to meet their growth and revenue targets,” said Donohoe.

“They have had to adopt a one-size-fits-all payments system approach for too long. We want to give them more control, flexibility and scalability.”

In a blogpost, Donohoe said he and his co-founders started WhenThen to “build great tech together that solves real problems”.

“The fact we get to continue to build the future of payments together while ensuring the financial security of our family is more than we could ever ask for. For that, we’re very grateful to Romain, Ronen and Luke at Mangopay and Marc, Fabio and Xavier at Advent International for their trust and belief in the team and us.”

WhenThen was founded in 2020. It raised $6m seed funding in 2021 in a round co-led by venture capital firms Cavalry and Stride.

