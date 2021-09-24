Accenture slightly beats on Q4 2021 earnings, misses on revenue

The Ireland-based multinational has now beaten expectations for its earnings-per-share in four consecutive quarters.

Dublin-headquartered professional services giant Accenture posted its financials for the three months ended 31 August that showed significant growth in revenue and earnings.

The company’s quarterly revenue came in at $13.42bn, up 21pc year-on-year, just missing market expectations of $13.48bn. Its earnings-per-share (EPS) were $2.20, a 29pc increase, edging out predictions of $2.19.

Accenture described the quarter, its fourth in a row of beating market predictions for its EPS, as “very strong” in a press release.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, said: “We are very proud of our outstanding fiscal 2021 financial performance, reflecting growth significantly above the market and strong momentum heading into fiscal 2022.”

“Our results reflect the dedication and hard work of our 624,000 incredible people, who are laser-focused on creating tangible value for our clients, innovating with our ecosystem, and being the trusted partner of choice on our clients’ transformation journeys.”

The company’s growth in revenue was largely consistent across sectors and geographic areas. Accenture saw a boost in sales in “growth markets” of 21pc, as well as 22pc in North America and 18pc in Europe. North America continues to be the source of almost half of the company’s revenue, at $6.4bn this quarter.

The firm’s operating margin was 14.6pc, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous quarter, but up 0.3 points year-on-year.

For the entire fiscal year of 2021, which also ended on 31 August, the company posted $50.5bn of revenue, an 11pc increase, and diluted EPS of $9.16, up 16pc. Its operating margin for the twelve months was 15.1pc, a 0.4 percentage point increase.

Following the release of the results, the company’s board increased its quarterly dividend by 10pc to $0.97 per share and authorised $3bn of new share buyback. All this combined caused its share price to rise about 2.5pc during trading yesterday (23 September), with the financials having been published that morning.

Accenture announced in June that it’s adding 500 new staff to its Irish presence, especially in Munster. Siliconrepublic.com spoke to Chris Davey, associate director in the company’s Irish security practice, about the evolving infosec landscape.