DCU joins ESA consortium to support space start-ups

Dublin City University (DCU) has become the latest academic body to join the Irish space consortium funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Led by the Tyndall Institute based at University College Cork (UCC), the ESA Space Solutions Ireland Consortium aims to support active space start-ups within the country and foster innovation within Ireland’s space-tech industry. It also facilitates the transfer of space technology to non-space sectors.

Other partners in the consortium are Maynooth University, Technological University of the Shannon and University College Dublin.

Established in 2016, ESA Space Solutions Ireland is part of the largest space innovation network in the world. The network supports European start-ups and SMEs to develop businesses using space technology and data through funding, business and technical support.

As part the consortium in Ireland, DCU will help to source, support and scale suitable start-ups that leverage space technologies in novel ways or those that develop tech for direct use in space.

DCU has already shown its strength in nurturing space start-ups with success stories such as Ubotica and Pilot Photonics.

Founded in 2017, Ubotica uses computer vision and AI to analyse image datasets captured by satellites, which can be sent back to Earth for further investigation. The start-up established a new HQ in the US on the NASA Glenn Research Center Campus.

Meanwhile, Pilot Photonics developed ‘comb laser’ technology that has applications in markets such as telecoms, automotive, aerospace and energy. In 2018, the company was awarded a €267,000 contract by the ESA to develop laser communications systems for use in a range of advanced space applications.

Peter Smyth, chair of the ESA Space Solutions Ireland Consortium, said DCU provides the consortium with “another world-class incubation facility” along with additional support in Dublin for early-stage start-ups.

“DCU’s robust reputation for innovation, research excellence and industry collaboration makes them an invaluable addition to our consortium. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance our collective ability to support start-ups and scale-ups, advancing Ireland’s position in the global space sector.”

Prof Daire Keogh, DCU president, said the university is committed to driving innovation and entrepreneurship. “We look forward to collaborating with Tyndall National Institute and the other consortium partners to support the next generation of space entrepreneurs,” he said.

