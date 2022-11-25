Buymie bags title of Ireland’s fastest-growing tech business

There were many new entrants this year in Deloitte’s annual ranking of Ireland’s fastest-growing tech companies.

Buymie, the Dublin start-up specialising in same-day grocery delivery, has taken the top spot in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards.

The annual awards rank the 50 fastest-growing technology companies on the island of Ireland based on revenue growth over the last four years.

Buymie has developed an app that lets users have groceries picked and packed by a personal shopper, and delivered on the same day and in as little as one hour. It has struck partnerships with retailers such as Dunnes Stores, Lidl and Asda in the UK.

The start-up has had a strong year, raising €7m in May to help with growth plans and recently expanding beyond groceries.

“Buymie knew the potential to augment the grocery industry with technology,” said CEO and co-founder Devan Hughes.

“To be now ranked as Ireland’s fastest-growing technology company is a testament to the incredibly hard work of our team and personal shoppers across Ireland, Armenia and the UK to build a highly scalable infrastructure.”

‘Indigenous tech continues to succeed’

Mail Metrics, which came 14th in last year’s Fast 50 ranking, has moved up to second place in 2022. The Dublin company’s platform helps financial services organisations to digitalise customer communications and boost regulatory compliance.

Rounding out the top five were financial services software company Reitigh, SME-focused fintech Swoop and Limerick-based software giant Kneat.

There were 17 new entrants appearing on the Deloitte ranking for the first time, with seven of these making the top 10.

As in previous years, the list was dominated by Dublin companies – with six out of the top 10 hailing from the capital. However, the top 50 features companies from all four provinces, with eight counties represented in the rankings.

Together, these 50 tech players generated approximately €500m in revenues and employed more than 5,500 people in 2021. The average revenue of companies featured was approximately €10m.

In addition to the ranking, a number of prizes were also awarded at a Deloitte event last night (24 November).

The Advocate for Women in Technology Award was presented to Swoop founder and CEO Andrea Reynolds.

The Scale Up Award went to Dublin software company MyComplianceOffice, security specialist ThinScale took home the Innovative New Technology Award, and the Impact Award was given to digital services player Tekenable.

The Alumni Award went to TransferMate, the payments tech company that became a unicorn earlier this year and has featured four times on the Deloitte ranking to date.

“As the business environment becomes more complex, the Irish technology sector has shown great resilience and tenacity,” said David Shanahan, partner at Deloitte.

“This year’s ranking shows growth across a broad range of sectors with companies coming up with innovative solutions to address changing consumer and business demands while faced with adversity. It’s also encouraging to see so many new entrants, including seven in the top 10,” he added.

“Despite the challenges of late, the Irish indigenous tech sector continues to succeed.”

