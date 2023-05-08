Catherine Doyle is the new MD for Dell Technologies Ireland

Doyle will take over from Jason Ward who will move on to lead the Dell Technologies EMEA global alliances team.

Tech leader Catherine Doyle has been appointed as managing director for Dell Technologies Ireland.

She will succeed Jason Ward who held the role since 2020. He will now lead the Dell Technologies EMEA global alliances team.

In her new role, Doyle will have overall responsibility for the commercial and enterprise business in Ireland.

She will be focused on working with both public and private sector organisations to help them take advantage of emerging technology such as 5G, AI, cybersecurity, edge computing and multi-cloud support.

She will also take the lead on delivering the Irish team’s contribution to Dell’s ESG strategy to advance sustainability.

Doyle has been with Dell for more than 15 years. Her previous roles within the company include EMEA software leader at Dell Technologies Ireland and enterprise sales director for Dell EMC Ireland.

Speaking about the appointment, Doyle said she is delighted to take up the role “at such a critical time” for both Dell Technologies and its partners and customers.

“With an evolving economic environment, businesses and organisations across Ireland continue to face the challenge of meeting the needs of their customers and managing volatility while also transforming at speed,” she said.

“Emerging technologies such as 5G, AI and edge will play a vital role in helping organisations to navigate these challenges. I’m really looking forward to working with the team to support our customers and partners with market-leading solutions to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and unlock breakthrough innovation.”

She added that her team is “uniquely positioned to deliver real impact” through its regional experts at campuses in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

Dell Technologies was created in 2016 as a result of a multibillion-dollar merger. In 2022, it opened a newly redeveloped hub in Cork to help businesses evaluate new tech and test-drive tools before deployment.

