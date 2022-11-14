Dell invests €2m in Cork hub to help businesses test-drive tech

The customer centre will enable organisations to test out technologies and access expertise in areas ranging from cybersecurity to hybrid working.

Dell Technologies has opened a newly redeveloped hub in Cork to help businesses evaluate new tech and test-drive tools before deployment.

The company has invested €2m in the Customer Solution Centre at its campus in Ovens, Co Cork. It is one of 15 such centres globally.

Dell said that the centre gives organisations hands-on experience with complex IT systems before going live and helps them assess the tools that will best meet their needs.

It provides proof-of-concept testing for businesses to evaluate new tech and try out tools using their own data sets and workloads before deployment.

The centre will also bring together deep-domain experts with business and IT leaders to showcase new enterprise tech and explore topics such as cybersecurity, hybrid work and digital transformation.

“In today’s data-driven world, there is a growing demand amongst businesses and organisations to explore new technologies and make sure they meet their business needs,” said Aongus Hegarty, president of international markets at Dell Technologies.

“Our Customer Solution Centre in Cork has been designed to address these needs and provide access to Dell’s expertise in areas ranging from cybersecurity to hybrid working.”

Dell said the investment in the Cork centre would further strengthen Ireland’s position as a strategic location for the company globally.

It has campuses in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, with teams in sales, services, development, manufacturing, supply chain operations, engineering, IT and finance.

Mary Buckley, who was recently named interim CEO of IDA Ireland, described the fresh investment as a “terrific development”.

“Dell has had operations in Ireland since 1990 and the plans announced today to grow operations so significantly is excellent news for the south-west region and indeed for the entire country.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, TD, added that Dell has developed “a strong presence” in Ireland over the past three decades and the redeveloped customer centre would now strengthen Cork’s location “as a global digital hub”.

