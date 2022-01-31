Adaire Fox-Martin appointed as new head of Google Ireland

One of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 most powerful women, she will continue her role as Google’s EMEA cloud president.

Tech giant Google has appointed Adaire Fox-Martin as its new head of operations in Ireland, replacing Nick Leeder who held the position for two years.

Fox-Martin, who joined Google last July as EMEA Cloud president, has more than two decades of experience in technology leadership. Prior to joining Google she was an executive board member and president of global sales, services, and customer engagement for software firm SAP.

Commenting on her appointment, Fox-Martin said: “In the short time I have been a part of Google Ireland I have seen the breadth and depth of talent and value across the Irish operations. I look forward to leading Google Ireland into this next phase of our almost two decades here.

“One thing I have seen already in my short time at Google Ireland is the opportunity digital can unlock for Irish businesses. I am inspired by the potential for a positive impact on the communities we live in and serve,” she added.

Fox-Martin will continue her role as EMEA Cloud president where she is responsible for the company’s Cloud sales in the region, while she takes the new position as head of Google Ireland. She will start her new role from 1 February.

Starting her career as a school teacher in England, Fox-Martin moved into the tech industry when she joined Oracle APAC, based in Singapore. She became the company’s vice-president of government, education and healthcare before joining SAP in 2008.

Based in Germany, Fox-Martin took the lead on SAP’s customer success team in February 2020, where she led global operations in more than 70 countries. In this role she was responsible for achieving customer success with almost 500,000 clients.

She is also a member of the board of directors of Equinix, the world’s largest data centre and colocation provider.

She founded SAP One Billion Lives Ventures, a social entrepreneurship programme focused on improving the lives of 1bn people around the world through the creation of sustainable business ventures with a social mission.

In 2020, Fox-Martin was named as one of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 most powerful women internationally for the fourth time in a row.

Leeder, who was appointed to the Google Ireland role in March 2020, joined the tech giant in March 2011 as managing director for Australia and New Zealand, before moving to lead the company’s operations in France. Following his two years in Google Ireland, he is returning to Australia as vice president for Google business global projects.

