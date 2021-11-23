Intercom reveals a crop of new senior hires

The Irish-founded company has made several new appointments as it reaches new growth in annual revenue.

Intercom has announced the appointment of several new executives to help grow and develop the software company during a period of strong growth.

Intercom has reached more than $200m in annual recurring revenue (ARR) this year and expanded a customer deal with Urbn, the retail corporation and parent company of Urban Outfitters.

Sanj Bhayro has been appointed to Intercom’s Dublin office as VP for EMEA sales. Bhayro has held leadership positions in EMEA sales for more than 15 years, as COO in Salesforce and VP of operations and customer growth for Google.

Anna Griffin has been appointed as the new chief marketing officer (CMO) for the software company. She has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing leadership. As CMO at software company Smartsheet, she helped the company reach $500m ARR.

Former chief legal officer for Lumileds, Cheree McAlpine, has become Intercom’s first general counsel. She will set the company’s legal strategies moving forward.

McAlpine has a global legal career spanning more than 25 years. As well as her role at lighting company Lumileds, she previously served as general counsel for Avnet Americas.

Intercom also added Marketo’s former chief financial officer, Fred Ball, to its board of directors. He is also a board member of Contentful, Advanced Energy and FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corporation.

CEO of Intercom Karen Peacock said: “I’m thrilled to welcome leaders like Anna, Cheree, Sanj and Fred, who can help us deliver even more breakthrough value to our customers.”

Peacock was announced as the new CEO last year, succeeding co-founder Eoghan McCabe who stepped down as head of the company after almost 10 years.

Intercom expects these new executives to help expand its presence with enterprise customers, including companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Lyft.

The Irish-founded company began in 2011 and is now worth more than $1.3bn. With offices in the US, Ireland, the UK and Australia, Intercom now has more than 700 employees globally.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.