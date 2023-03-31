Lufthansa Technik opens new engine parts repair hub in Shannon

Lufthansa Technik has been operating in Shannon for years. Its new facility has already led to the creation of 25 new jobs.

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS) is expanding its Irish operation in Shannon, Co Clare with the official opening of a new hub for engine parts and accessories repair (EPAR).

The new facility brings LTTS’ total capacity for aircraft engine maintenance and repair in the region to 10,000 sq m.

LTTS has been in Ireland since 1992, and it has grown its Irish business considerably in the past few years. The company is a subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa Technik AG. It employs more than 300 people across its sites in Shannon, Kildare and Dublin.

The new EPAR hub enables the company to add engine manifolds to its list of specialist services. Engine manifolds distribute air or fluids for peak engine performance, and when they become damaged and old they can lead to increased emissions.

The opening of the EPAR hub also means that LTTS can offer new products for turbine engines that power Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

The new Shannon facility has already resulted in the creation of 25 additional jobs and LTTS CEO, Michael Malewski, said recruitment remained a priority for growth. The 25 jobs were announced at the beginning of this year.

“Today is a very exciting day for the business in Ireland,” Malewski said, commenting on the EPAR hub’s official opening today (31 March).

“With this new facility we are diversifying our product portfolio and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities to better serve our customers’ needs. The diversification and expansion of our core MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) services portfolio has happened fast and the LTTS team has worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition.”

Malewski appealed for experienced aviation engineers, qualified mechanics and engineers from other backgrounds besides aviation to consider working with LTTS.

He also thanked the Irish government, the IDA, Shannon Chamber and Shannon Airport Group for their support in facilitating LTTS’ Irish expansion.

“Our growth path is now wide open. I believe that the opportunities for LTTS in Ireland are significant and we are in a strong position to deliver innovative solutions that will drive the aviation industry forward,” he said.

The EPAR facility news comes shortly after LTTS announced last December that it was hiring 35 people at its Kildare mobile engine services facility.

