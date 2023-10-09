UK neobank Monzo gets Irish CEO for its US business

Conor Walsh, who is an engineering graduate from UCD, joins Monzo after nearly seven years as head of product at Cash App, the US money-transfer business.

UK-based neobank Monzo has appointed Irish executive Conor Walsh as CEO of its US business as it attempts to expand in the market for a second time.

Prior to joining Monzo, Walsh was the head of global product at US money transfer service Cash App, a business owned by Jack Dorsey’s Block (formerly Square). While at Cash App, he was based in San Francisco and led the company’s global expansion.

An angel investor alongside his leadership roles, Walsh studied mechanical engineering at University College Dublin. He has held various engineering and executive roles, including as former CEO and chair of Verse, a financial services company based in Spain.

Walsh, who had been a consultant with Bain for more than eight years in London and San Francisco before joining Square in 2016, also has an MBA from INSEAD, a business school with locations in France, Asia and the US.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to join Monzo. I’m a long-time admirer and am excited about the huge opportunity to further expand our product and mission in the US,” he told Fintech Global.

TS Anil, the CEO of Monzo’s UK operations, told the outlet that Walsh brings “the perfect mix of skills” to lead the team as Monzo takes its aim at US customers.

Monzo is one of the most recognisable digital banks in the UK and competes in Europe with the likes of Revolut, Starling and N26. It first attempted to enter the US market in 2019, only to withdraw its banking licence application two years later after not getting approval.

According to its website, Monzo has more than 8m customers of its online banking service. The fintech start-up reported it hit monthly profitability earlier this year after its earnings report showed it almost doubled its operating income in a year.

Anil told Reuters in May that Monzo was “some ways down the road” from an IPO with a potential preference for a New York listing over London when the time comes.

