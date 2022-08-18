Revolut adds new features and personalisation for its junior users

Users under the age of 18 will now be able to personalise their Revolut card and transact with friends as the service rebrands.

Revolut has rebranded its service for six to 17-year-olds and brought in new features to increase customisation and improve user experience.

The fast-growing fintech that provides digital banking services to more than 20m people across the world announced today (18 August) that Revolut Junior is now Revolut <18.

It has also overhauled the look and feel of the service based on feedback from its younger customers.

Revolut Junior was first launched in Ireland in May 2020, months after the service was introduced in the UK to allow kids to have accounts with the neobank connected to their parents’ premium accounts. The service was extended to standard account-holding parents two months later.

Revolut <18 puts greater emphasis on customisation for each individual young account holder, offering them the chance to personalise their own spending card by adding a drawing, text and even emojis.

Another new feature will allow young users to ask their friends to ‘Revolut me!’ as a way to send and receive money the way regular Revolut account holders are able to transact.

The idea behind Revolut’s service aimed at children and teenagers is to promote good spending and saving habits at an early age, within safe parameters and guided by an adult. Parents and guardians can create a maximum of five Revolut <18 accounts for kids, depending on their plan.

More than 400,000 Revolut Junior customers in Ireland will now come under Revolut <18 and be able to avail of the new features. Globally, the service has more than 1.6m young users.

Tara Massoudi, general manager of premium products at Revolut, said that the service’s new yellow design is “energised, positive and fresh, appealing to a variety of under 18s”.

“We listened to feedback from our customers who said they wanted our under-18s product to be customisable and to look and feel more personal to them. Therefore, we wanted to create a more grown-up feel to the card and app as Revolut <18 is an account that can grow with you.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.