The Leaders’ Room focuses on fintech with Fiserv’s Katia Karpova

The latest episode of the podcast features Katia Karpova, who leads the EMEA business for global digital payments giant Fiserv. This series has been created in partnership with IDA Ireland.

Each fortnight, The Leaders’ Room podcast sees host Ann O’Dea get up close and personal with the Irish-based leaders of some of the world’s leading technology, health-tech, finance and engineering companies with operations in Ireland. As well as getting their insights on the nature of good leadership, the series also gets their expert views on the trends that are shaping their sectors.

From being born into Soviet-controlled Ukraine to studying in Washington DC, from working as an investment manager at JP Morgan to today heading up the EMEA region for digital payments giant Fiserv, O’Dea speaks with Katia Karpova on fearless leadership and innovation in the fintech sector.

Fiserv is a major fintech multinational with products and services that you probably use every day without even realising, perhaps by paying for a coffee or doing your shopping. With some 40,000 staff worldwide, every minute of the day, people, businesses and financial institutions are using payments and financial services technology from Fiserv.

With approximately 4,000 people in the EMEA region, and more than 600 people based out of Ireland, Fiserv is one of the fintech companies that has moved from London in recent years and made Ireland it’s new European headquarters, so we were keen to get a sense of how the move had gone. We hope you will enjoy Katia’s perspective on setting up operations and leading her team from Ireland, and her thoughts on what makes Ireland attractive for the fintech sector.

