The Leaders’ Room podcast launches with Slalom’s Jane Dawson-Howe

In the first episode of a brand-new podcast series, Silicon Republic.com’s Ann O’Dea speaks to Slalom’s country manager for Ireland, Jane Dawson-Howe.

Today (21 February) sees the launch of a new leadership podcast from SiliconRepublic.com which will feature sit-down chats with the country managers of some of Ireland’s leading sci-tech multinationals. The series has been created in partnership with IDA Ireland.

Over coming weeks, the host of the podcast, Ann O’Dea, will get up close and personal with the Irish-based leaders of some of the world’s leading technology, health-tech, finance and engineering companies with operations in Ireland – from IBM and Ericsson to HPE and Thermo King – and get their insights on the nature of good leadership, as well as their take on the trends that are shaping their sectors.

The first episode features Jane Dawson-Howe who, after a long career with Accenture and LinkedIn, recently took up the mantle of country manager of Slalom, the professional services company that focuses on technology and innovation and works with many of the big names in the sector. With some 12,000 team members in eight countries, Slalom officially launched its European HQ in Ireland in May 2023.

Dawson-Howe offers an honest and open take on the changing nature of leadership and on her own leadership journey and style. In fact, her deep interest in ‘organisational clarity’ led to the title of the podcast episode. She also delves into the trends that will impact the innovation sectors in coming years, and into the potential for generative AI to disrupt how we work and do business, in a positive way.

“We’re very grateful to IDA Ireland for partnering with us on this exciting new venture,” said Ann O’Dea, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Republic. “Their support has given us access to key leaders in the most innovative multinational companies with bases in Ireland, from new arrivals to long established, and it has been fascinating to get their insights and predictions on these exciting sectors.”

New episodes of The Leaders’ Room podcast will drop every fortnight and can be found by searching for ‘The Leaders’ Room’ wherever you get your podcasts. For those who prefer their audio with visuals, filmed versions of the podcast interviews will also be available on Silicon Republic.

