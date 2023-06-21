Signify Health opens technology centre in Galway

The tech hub has been purpose-built for hybrid working. More than 60 employees have already been hired for the centre.

More than a year after it announced plans to set up a base in Galway, US health-tech company Signify Health has officially cut the ribbon on its new Irish tech hub.

This is the company’s first operation outside of the US, where the company has dual headquarters in Dallas and New York City.

The office span across two floors in the Bonham Quay complex overlooking Galway Docks and has been purposefully designed from scratch for hybrid working.

Signify Health, which was acquired by CVS Health in 2022, uses analytics and technology in its platform to create value-based payment programmes that connect US patients and healthcare providers.

The company has more than 2,000 employees in the US and announced plans to hire 125 people at its new Galway hub. Of these tech and innovation roles, 60 have already been filled in a range of software engineering, product management and other technology development roles.

Galway ‘a hub of thriving tech’

The Galway facility uses an inclusive design that encourages a collaborative work environment. The new offices have also been fitted out using local businesses, craftspeople and artists to create a modern and dynamic workplace rooted in the west of Ireland. The site will be led by seasoned business leader Elaine Murphy.

Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health said the Galway tech hub is “essential” to the company’s mission to create a more humanised US healthcare system.

“We chose Galway as our first operations outside the US because of its world-class technology and engineering talent and we have not been disappointed by the quality of employees already hired here in Ireland,” he said. “I am delighted to be here in Galway again today for the official opening of our Bonham Quay office and am excited about what we are going to achieve here.”

Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said he was delighted that Galway was chosen for Signify Health’s first office outside the US.

“Galway and indeed the west, is now a hub of thriving tech and medtech companies and this is no surprise as we have such a talented workforce at our disposal,” he said. “Having such a renowned company like Signify Health choose our country for this exciting new investment is very welcome and demonstrates their confidence in us.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.