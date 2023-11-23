Silicon Republic journalists shortlisted in business media awards

Editor Jenny Darmody has been shortlisted for the Women in Business Journalism Award, while Vish Gain is in the running for Upcoming Journalist of the Year.

Two Silicon Republic names have made the shortlist of the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

Editor Jenny Darmody has been shortlisted for the Women in Business Journalism Award, which was won by former Silicon Republic editor Elaine Burke last year. Meanwhile, reporter Vish Gain is in the running for the Upcoming Journalist of the Year Award.

The awards mark a celebration of Ireland’s business journalists, recognising and rewarding excellence in Irish business journalism across print, broadcast and online media. According to UCD, more than 120 entries were received in this year’s awards, marking an increase across all categories from the previous year.

Overall, 23 journalists have been shortlisted over seven award categories for the annual awards. Alongside Darmody in the Women in Business Journalism category is Noteworthy’s Maria Delaney and Mediahuis Ireland’s Amy Molloy. This is only the second year the event has had the Women in Business Journalism Award, which was created to celebrate excellence from a woman business journalist.

The overall awards saw 22 women submit entries this year, representing 34pc of all submissions, a record high for its 16-year history.

Along with Gain in the Upcoming Journalist of the Year category is Caoimhe Gordon from the Irish Independent and Donal MacNamee from the Business Post.

Other shortlisted journalists from various categories include Joe Brennan and Ciara O’Brien from The Irish Times, Paul O’Donoghue and Mark Tighe from The Sunday Independent and Ellie Donnelly and Killian Woods from the Business Post.

The awards are adjudicated by an independent panel of judges which includes leaders from across business, media and academia.

The winner of each category will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, 11 December, with each winner awarded a €1,000 prize.

