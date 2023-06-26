Sue Duke takes over as LinkedIn Ireland country manager

Duke will now lead LinkedIn’s Irish operations as current head Sharon McCooey leaves the social networking giant after 13 years of service.

Sharon McCooey is stepping down from her position as country manager of LinkedIn Ireland as head of global public policy Sue Duke takes over.

In a LinkedIn post earlier today (26 June), McCooey announced her departure from the company she has worked at for more than 13 years and said Duke will succeed her in the top role.

“I am absolutely delighted that my colleague and friend Sue Duke, who I have worked closely with for the best part of a decade, will take on the role of LinkedIn’s country manager in Ireland,” McCooey wrote in the post accompanied by the two celebrating Pride together.

“I leave knowing that LinkedIn Ireland couldn’t be in safer hands – over to you Sue!”

Duke joined LinkedIn almost nine years ago as the director of public policy in Europe. She soon rose the ranks to eventually become a vice-president and head of the economic graph team, apart from her main role as head of global public policy.

She has previously worked as head of public policy at Google, as a special advisor to the department of environment, climate and communications, and as a research and policy analyst at the Green Party of Ireland.

Sharing McCooey’s post, Duke said she is honoured to be taking the helm at LinkedIn’s Irish operations and that she has “very big shoes to fill”.

“It is an incredible time to be taking on this position given all the changes happening across the world of work, and it will be fascinating to see what Ireland will look like in the years ahead as new technologies like AI, and trends like the shift to skills-based hiring become part of our everyday working lives,” Duke wrote.

“I hope to build on the incredible work that Sharon has overseen – leading our Dublin workforce and supporting our 2m+ Irish members as they navigate the changing world of work, find jobs, learn skills, hire teams, share knowledge and start businesses on LinkedIn.

“In particular, I’m deeply passionate about carrying on the work LinkedIn is doing to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities in the workplace regardless of their background or where they were born.”

