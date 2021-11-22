Kildare’s Swiftqueue acquired by global health software group Dedalus

The Irish software company said the acquisition will help it scale faster and expand into the global market.

Swiftqueue, an Irish company focused on hospital management software, has been acquired by global healthcare software provider Dedalus.

Kildare-based Swiftqueue helps hospitals manage appointments, queues and general administration with its cloud-based SaaS platform.

The company was acquired fully last week by Italy’s Dedalus Group, which plans to launch the management software to international markets.

Swiftqueue was created in 2011 to help patients book their own appointments and to make it easier for healthcare providers to show available times. It is used by hospitals and clinics in Ireland, the UK and Canada.

Dedalus plans to combine Swiftqueue with its own appointment systems and make it available to clients in the rest of Europe, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Latin America, North America, Africa and the Middle East.

“Patients have an increasingly active role in their own care planning and many health economies have a large backlog of appointments to triage and manage. Access to diagnostic services is also in huge demand,” said Dedalus CEO Andrea Fiumicelli.

“Dedalus and Swiftqueue offer a capability that greatly improves the workflow of appointment management, focusing on the experience for patients and service providers,” he added.

Founders of Swiftqueue, CEO Brendan Casey and CTO Declan Donohoe, said the acquisition will allow them to scale faster and deliver enhanced services to providers.

“We were already working with many organisations to manage access to diagnostic services and hospital care pathways, where we have experienced a huge uptake in demand through the impacts of Covid and the appointment backlog this has created,” they added.

Dedalus has more than 3,400 employees and provides software to 5,000 hospitals and 4,800 laboratories worldwide.

Colin Henderson, Dedalus managing director for Ireland and the UK, said: “A real advantage is the speed in which the Swiftqueue technology can be deployed, as healthcare organisations find themselves under tremendous pressure to manage growing waiting lists.”

VC company Kernel Capital previously invested €650,000 into Swiftqueue through its Bank of Ireland Seed and Early Stage Equity Fund.

Kernel Capital said this week that it earned €5m from the acquisitions of Swiftqueue and Oncomark, a University College Dublin medtech spin-out that received Kernel backing in 2017 and went on to be acquired in March this year by an international buyer.

The VC claimed that these deals show the power seed funding can have for foreign investment into Ireland.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.