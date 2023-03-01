Twitter outage: Timeline breaks for users worldwide

The issues were reported in multiple countries and come days after Elon Musk launched another wave of job cuts at the company.

Twitter appeared to suffer an outage today (1 March) as thousands of users worldwide reported problems with the platform.

Hundreds of users in Ireland reported problems with the social media site, according to DownDetector. The issue also affected other countries, with roughly 4,500 people in the US and 5,000 in the UK reporting similar issues.

Many parts of the site reportedly went down for hours today, including the timeline and the app’s search function. Other users reportedly couldn’t access the Following section to see other profiles.

TechCrunch reported that the For You section of the site showed much older tweets, while The Guardian reported that some users saw error messages when they accessed the platform.

The problems first began at around 10am GMT and lasted for a couple of hours, with many users saying the site is functioning properly for them now. Twitter hasn’t released details as to the cause of the issues.

Some parts of the site remained functional, as #TwitterDown was still shown to be in use during the error period.

The outage comes shortly after Twitter’s owner Elon Musk launched another wave of job cuts, with at least 50 people losing their jobs with the company. Sources told The New York Times on 26 February that this number could be as high as 200.

Musk has cut staff numbers multiple times since he acquired Twitter last October, when the company had roughly 7,500 staff worldwide.

Within a couple weeks of acquiring the company, Musk had reportedly laid off roughly 50pc of the workforce. Various senior staff members also resigned following his takeover, while other staff left after Musk issued an ultimatum to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

Last November, staff members were reportedly concerned that Twitter could break down in the near future due to the reduced staff count.

