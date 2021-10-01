Zoom and Five9 hang up on $14.7bn acquisition deal

The transaction failed to reach sufficient support at a Five9 shareholder meeting, and the two companies made the decision to terminate it.

Zoom’s acquisition of contact centre provider Five9 has been terminated by mutual agreement.

At a special meeting of Five9 shareholders held yesterday (30 September), the transaction did not receive sufficient support. This gave both companies the option to exit the agreement, which they did.

The $14.7bn deal, to be paid entirely in stock, was announced in July and would have seen Five9 continue to exist as an operating unit of Zoom.

Announcing the decision, Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan said: “While we were excited about the benefits this transaction would bring to both Zoom and Five9 stakeholders, including the long-term potential for both sets of shareholders, financial discipline is foundational to our strategy.

“The contact centre market remains a strategic priority for Zoom, and we are confident in our ability to capture its growth potential.”

Yuan noted that at a customer conference held by the company two weeks ago, Zoom announced its Video Engagement Centre service. It will allow customer service and tech support staff to assist consumers remotely, and will launch early next year.

The CEO continued: “We are building this new solution with the same scalability and trusted architecture that has made Zoom the platform of choice for businesses around the world. We also plan to maintain our valued existing contact centre partnerships with companies like Five9, Genesys, NICE inContact, Talkdesk, and Twilio.”

In a press release, Five9 also said that it would continue the two companies’ partnership.

Zoom is increasingly seeking to expand its enterprise offerings via services such as the Video Engagement Centre and Zoom Phone. In its latest earnings call, the company beat analyst expectations, but continued a trend of slowing growth as workers return to offices in many countries and use videoconferencing less frequently.

On the basis of this slowing growth, analysis firm Institutional Investor Services advised a vote against the Five9 acquisition by the latter’s shareholders two weeks ago. It said: “The all-stock deal exposes Five9 shareholders to a more volatile stock whose growth prospects have become less compelling as society inches towards a post-pandemic environment.”

In late June, Zoom acquired German start-up Kites and said it would integrate the latter’s translation technology into its communications services.