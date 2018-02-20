Carolan Lennon has been named the next CEO of Eir

Lennon to become first woman to take the helm of Ireland’s largest telecoms operator.

Carolan Lennon, who currently leads the Open Eir wholesale division, has been named the new CEO-designate of Eir.

Former Eir group commercial chief David McRedmond and ex-CEO at TV3 is to take up the role of chair designate.

‘She will be instrumental in guiding Eir through its next phase of growth and beyond’

– EIR

The new leadership roles come in the aftermath of Eir agreeing to be acquired by French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel’s NJJ-led consortium at an enterprise value of €3.5bn. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

New leadership at Eir

Lennon will replace outgoing CEO Richard Moat, who masterminded Eir’s turnaround from digital laggard to a front runner in quad play broadband, TV, voice and mobile services.

McRedmond will take over the chair position from Carl Leaver.

Carolan Lennon currently manages the largest team of employees in Eir and is leading the rollout to connect 300,000 homes in rural Ireland with fibre broadband. She has held this position since October 2016.

Lennon joined Eir in 2010 and has held various senior roles in the company, including acting managing director at Consumer, where she had responsibility for both the fixed and mobile businesses, including the Eircom, eMobile and Meteor brands, and subsequently chief commercial officer of Consumer.

Prior to joining Eir, Lennon held a number of senior roles in the telecommunications and technology sectors, including consumer director and marketing director at Vodafone Ireland.

McRedmond was previously the CEO of TV3 where he transformed the company into a major Irish broadcaster and content producer. Prior to TV3, he was the commercial director of Eircom (now Eir) and the managing director of Eircom Enterprises

“In Carolan Lennon, we are delighted to be in a position to appoint, as CEO, an exceptional leader from internally within the Eir business,” a spokesperson said.

“Carolan is an ideal candidate for the role having been with Eir for more than seven years and having widespread knowledge of how the business operates. Carolan has contributed significantly to the management and success of Eir and Open Eir in the last number of years.

“She will be instrumental in guiding eir through its next phase of growth and beyond.”

