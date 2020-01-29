US telecoms giant Comcast acquires Dublin firm Blueface

Following the acquisition, Blueface and Comcast plan to create jobs in Dublin across software development, engineering, program management and more.

On Monday (27 January), Comcast announced that it has acquired Dublin-based global communications technology provider Blueface for an undisclosed sum.

With the acquisition, Comcast will add Blueface’s proprietary and customisable cloud-based voice unified communications platform to Comcast Business, which is a portfolio of business-grade solutions that enable businesses to communicate and collaborate globally.

In a statement, Comcast said that Blueface will continue to operate as before, but it will become an “integral” business unit within Comcast Business to service its existing global customer base.

Creating jobs in Dublin

Media and technology giant Comcast owns NBCUniversal and Sky, as well as US telecoms brand Xfinity, which provides high-speed internet, video and phone to residential customers.

Blueface, which was founded in 2004, provides unified communications-as-a-service to businesses, enterprises, carriers and service providers. The company aims to provide customers with reliable, feature-rich, flexible and scalable unified communications solutions.

While announcing the acquisition, Comcast and Blueface said they have a strong commitment to job creation in Dublin and will be hiring across software development, engineering, program management and sales.

‘A seamless communications experience’

Comcast Business president Bill Stemper said: “The addition of Blueface’s unified communications solution to the Comcast Business portfolio will provide customers access to industry-leading audio and video tools to connect employees across devices and locations.

“Whether connecting within a company or directly to customers, Blueface technology, powered by Comcast Business, will provide businesses a seamless communications experience. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to help power employee productivity and extraordinary customer experiences in 2020 and beyond.”

Alan Foy, CEO of Blueface, added: “Blueface is the only truly global unified communications-as-a-service platform that can equip service providers with a customised unified communications solution for businesses large and small.

“We are thrilled to join Comcast and work with the Comcast Business team to invest in and scale our technology roadmap to create compelling B2B product offerings. Together, we will enable businesses to connect better with an unmatched network and suite of communication tools that enable improved employee productivity.”