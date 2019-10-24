Eir reveals first 10 cities and towns to avail of new 5G network

Eir is the second mobile operator in Ireland to launch a 5G network, with 20 locations to have access by the end of the year.

Following the launch of its new mobile network GoMo, Eir has announced it has switched on its first 5G network in 10 towns and cities across the country and with it mobile download speeds of more than 1Gbps.

A total of 100 5G sites have been deployed in this first roll-out with plans to double this by Christmas. This will be followed by another 100 5G sites deployed in the new year.

Included in the first deployment are Ireland’s largest cities including Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford. Additionally, the towns of Carlow, Castlebar, Dundalk, Drogheda and Kilkenny are included in the launch.

When this year’s expansion is complete, a further 10 towns will have 5G connectivity. These include Athlone, Bray, Ennis, Killarney, Letterkenny, Navan, Sligo, Tralee, Trim and Wexford.

How to get 5G

Those looking to avail of the network need to have a 5G-ready phone and be a customer on the operator’s Connect Plus plan. So far, the only devices that can tap into the high-speed network sold by Eir include the Samsung A90 5G, the Samsung S10 5G, the Samsung Note 10+ 5G and the Huawei Mate 20X 5G.

“I am delighted to launch Eir’s 5G network, giving our customers widespread access to the next generation of mobile connectivity,” said Eir’s CEO Carolan Lennon at its launch today (24 October).

“With 5G, our customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, to stream high definition content without buffering and to enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. Most significantly, it will substantially enhance business connectivity and we are proud to play our part in creating the strong telecoms infrastructure that is vital to Ireland’s continued growth.”

Eir’s launch comes a few months after Vodafone was the first operator to switch on its own 5G network in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford with plans to expand in the months ahead and in 2020.

Market rival Three has confirmed plans to roll-out its own network before the end of 2019.