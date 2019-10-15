Eir launches new GoMo digital mobile brand and €9.99 ‘unlimited’ data offer

Eir has thrown its hat into the ring yet again with a new digital-only mobile network.

Irish telecoms provider Eir has launched a new digital mobile brand entitled ‘GoMo’. The new network brand will operate as part of the Eir group and so will have the same level of coverage currently offered to Eir customers.

The new brand’s main offering is a €9.99 rolling 30-day sim-only plan, which is being offered for life to the first 100,000 customers to sign up.

The deal offers all calls, all texts and “unlimited” data, however, data speeds will slow once an 80GB limit is reached every month. It will also allow for 10GB of roaming data, and there will be an initial set-up charge of €10.

Prospective customers can sign up online via the brand’s new website and SIMs will be sent out via courier. The brand promises to be entirely virtual, with no bricks-and-mortar store locations on the horizon.

Eir performance

The news comes after Eir posted a 2pc dip in revenue last month in its Q4 earnings report. The telecoms giant experienced a decline of €21m year on year, but maintained optimism at the time and said that it had shown more promise elsewhere, with earnings up by 10pc from the previous year.

“In the fourth quarter, we successfully extended the residual secured-term loans from 2024 to 2026, leaving Eir fully funded until May 2026, when our €1bn network investment programme will be well complete,” said Eir CEO Carolan Lennon at the time.

The report showed that Eir’s operating costs fell by 14pc to €406m, with cash holdings up €57m to €260m.

The company’s €1bn broadband plan was rejected by the Irish State earlier this year after commentators described the price tag as unrealistic. The proposition was tendered as an alternative to the €5bn National Broadband Plan (NBP). However, a government spokesperson said Eir’s proposition failed to satisfy key criteria related to State aid, transparency, access to the network for commercial providers, State clawbacks for profit and risk-sharing.