Enet and Fastcom agree on €5m high-speed broadband deal

The partnership will give Fastcom customers access to broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps with Siro’s fibre infrastructure.

Telecoms network company Enet has announced a deal worth up to €5m with Fastcom to deliver high-speed broadband to regional towns across Ireland.

This new partnership gives Fastcom access to Siro’s fibre infrastructure, providing broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps to 350,000 potential premises.

The deal is also expected to boost competition in the broadband market by giving the independently owned telecoms provider access to more locations with gigabit technology.

Fastcom’s managing director, Lorraine Gibbons, told SiliconRepublic.com that the need for gigabit speed is increasing across the country and this deal “helps us branch out and enables us to provide alternative services in regions we didn’t have access to before, to serve both domestic and business customers”.

In a general press statement, Gibbons also said the company is delighted to continue its ongoing relationship with Enet. “This enables us to expand our product portfolio with access to the nationwide Siro network and, as an independent broadband provider, it means we can offer the best possible solution for any customer in any location.”

A joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, Siro was founded in 2015 to bring gigabit fibre broadband to regions across the country using ESB’s electrical network.

Siro CCO Ronan Whelan said this deal “furthers that ambition and brings gigabit connectivity to the heart of even more Irish homes and businesses”.

It received €620m in funding earlier this year to expand its high-speed internet across Ireland, in a move that will extend its reach to an additional 320,000 homes and businesses.

Enet is part of the Speed Fibre Group, an investment vehicle owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund that is focused on telecoms infrastructure. It recently announced plans to scale operations from its new headquarters in Limerick, along with a €1.5m investment to expand Dublin’s fibre footprint earlier this year.

