Galway becomes Ireland’s ‘largest free Wi-Fi city’ as scheme doubles

Galway businesses have allowed Magnet Networks to install access points on their premises in a bid to enhance connectivity in the city centre.

This week, Galway was named as Ireland’s largest free Wi-Fi connected city, after an extension to a public scheme brings the service from 13 to 35 access points.

The high-speed service from Magnet Networks now provides Wi-Fi to the city centre, east village, Latin Quarter, west end and Wood Quay.

More than 150,000 people have already used the service, with usage trebling in the past year, according to Magnet. It is expected to increase by a further 100pc following the introduction of the expanded network.

There are eight other towns in Ireland that offer visitors and residents the use of free Wi-Fi through Magnet Networks, a company that also provides services to the likes of London’s SSE Arena and Wembley Stadium.

The public-private partnership between Magnet Networks and Galway City Council was the first of its kind in Ireland and is operated in conjunction with the Galway City Business Association.

‘Galway Free Wi-Fi allows us to guide users around events, attractions and businesses, as well as encouraging people to stay longer within the served areas’

– CONOR MCGUCKIAN

Local businesses have allowed Magnet Networks to install access points on their premises in a bid to enhance connectivity in the city centre.

Cormac McGuckian, chair of the Galway Business Association, said: “This service is amazing and allows Galway to extend a welcome handshake to thousands of commuters, consumers and tourists every day.

“We have never been so connected to our visitors as we are now, with global eyes on Galway after Lonely Planet listed us as the fourth best city in the world to visit. Galway Free Wi-Fi allows us to guide users around events, attractions and businesses, as well as encouraging people to stay longer within the served areas.

“It also gives us vital GDPR-compliant information, which helps us analyse footfall and traffic issues for the benefit of all.”

Magnet Networks sales director Philip Clapperton added: “We are delighted with the response from the business community and the public alike in creating what is now Ireland’s largest Wi-Fi connected city and look forward to further growth of this service throughout Ireland.”