AIB sprints into fintech action with Fitbit Pay service

Wearable payments service from AIB goes live with Visa debit and credit cards.

AIB has revealed that from today (6 December), customers in the Republic of Ireland will be able to use their Fitbit bracelets to make payments in retail outlets.

Similar to Apple Pay on the Apple Watch, customers can use the Fitbit wearables to add their Visa debit or credit cards via the Fitbit app and make payments without their smartphones or wallets.

‘This allows customers to decide the way they prefer to make payments, freeing them up to spend less time banking and more time living’

– FERGUS COBURN

Fitbit owners simply press and hold the left-side button until the debit or credit card is seen on the Fitbit device screen, and then hold their watch against the payment terminal until confirmation appears.

Financially fit

“We are delighted to be launching Fitbit Pay as our latest mobile-first innovation and addition to our digital wallet,” said Fergal Coburn, AIB chief digital and innovation officer. “This allows customers to decide the way they prefer to make payments, freeing them up to spend less time banking and more time living. AIB is the number one provider of personal main current accounts in Ireland, and we’re delighted to provide our customers with the convenience and choice of using Fitbit Pay.”

Using an industry-standard tokenisation platform, a user’s card information is never revealed or shared with merchants or Fitbit. Plus, a protected PIN is chosen by the user during device set-up for an added layer of protection.

To coincide with the launch of the service, AIB is offering customers 20pc cashback on Fitbit devices worth €150 or more from the Fitbit Store via its AIB Everyday Rewards service.

“By delivering new and exciting experiences through our banking partners, Fitbit Pay allows us to deliver on our mission to help people around the world get healthier,” said Des Power, senior vice-president and managing director of Fitbit International.

“With the discount offered through the AIB Everyday Rewards programme, we hope that more AIB customers will take a step into their health and fitness journey with Fitbit.”