IT player Arkphire buys Mayo’s CloudStrong

Dublin firm goes west for growth and expansion opportunities.

IT solutions and networking player Arkphire has acquired Castlebar cloud provider CloudStrong for an undisclosed sum.

Over the past four years, Arkphire has grown turnover from €20m to more than €90m and the company is on track to become a €100m business this year.

CloudStrong, which was founded in 2011 by Oliver Surdival, currently employs 12 people and provides cloud consultancy services and solutions to SMEs. A high-potential start-up, it has received equity funding from Enterprise Ireland.

“It’s a fantastic day for Mayo and cements the region as a great location to operate and grow a business,” Surdival said.

Clouds coming from the west

Arkphire currently employs over 90 people across its various divisions providing a range of IT services, from IT procurement through to managed services, networking and the data centre.

This latest acquisition will now see it add specialist cloud consultancy support and expertise to directly support clients looking to consider and adopt cloud-based solutions that can help them transform the way their businesses operate.

“Arkphire and CloudStrong have a very effective working relationship going back many years,” said Paschal Naylor, CEO of Arkphire.

“The acquisition formalises this relationship and strengthens Arkphire’s overall cloud services offering, enabling us to bring our complementary skills and capabilities to the market. I am very confident and looking forward to building out a really effective cloud technology team from our new hub in the west and providing new career opportunities for people wanting to live in the region.”

Last month, Arkphire secured an investment into its business from Bregal Milestone, a private capital firm, managing a new €400m pan-European fund dedicated to investing in high-growth European companies. The company recently ranked number 20 in the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 50.

“Enterprise Ireland congratulates Arkphire and CloudStrong on this acquisition, and welcomes Arkphire’s expansion to Castlebar as a result,” said Enterprise Ireland’s regional director for the west, Barry Egan.

“CloudStrong’s specialised cloud offering has been instrumental in attracting and retaining talent and supporting local enterprise in the region.”