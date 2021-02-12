US fintech BlueSnap opens European HQ in Dublin

BlueSnap has appointed former Arthur Cox partner and chair Eugene McCague to lead its EU board.

BlueSnap, a US fintech based in Massachusetts, has opened a new office in Dublin. The company develops an all-in-one payment platform and works with B2B and B2C customers to support online and mobile sales, subscriptions, marketplaces and more.

Its new Dublin office, based in Blanchardstown Corporate Park, will serve as BlueSnap’s European headquarters. The company said that it chose Dublin for its “reputation as a global hub of fintech excellence” and to support EU customers after Brexit. It also has an office in London, which will stay open.

Eugene McCague, former managing partner and chair of Arthur Cox, has been appointed as BlueSnap’s chair of EU operations. McCague will lead a new EU board at BlueSnap, bringing more than 35 years of experience in corporate law to the company.

“With more businesses than ever opening their eyes to the advantages of all-in-one payment solutions and the operational benefits this can drive, there’s a huge opportunity to transform the way firms do business for the better,” McCague said.

“I’m delighted to be joining BlueSnap at this exciting time in its growth and proud to be driving this step change across Europe.”

BlueSnap has secured a payment institution licence from the Central Bank of Ireland to serve customers in the EU. It uses its own proprietary payment technology, built in-house, to support integrated payments and multiple sales channels. Through a single connection, clients get access to multiple global acquiring banks, helping them make more sales with higher conversions.

BlueSnap acquired invoicing automation company Armatic in 2019. Last year, it was ranked 372 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for North America.

“The opening of our new EU headquarters in Dublin marks an exciting milestone in BlueSnap’s international expansion, as well as a sign of our commitment to supporting customers both at a local-market level and around the globe,” the company’s CEO, Ralph Dangelmaier, said.

“Acting as our European hub, the new HQ in Ireland has already helped us deliver a seamless transition for BlueSnap merchants operating in Europe as Brexit came into effect at the start of January.”

BlueSnap told Siliconrepublic.com that it plans to grow its Dublin team to 10 people in the coming months. It is currently advertising for a finance director role in Ireland.