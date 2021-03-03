Data analytics company Boxever acquired by Sitecore

The Dublin start-up develops a platform to help brands analyse and personalise the way they interact with their customers.

Boxever, a Dublin-based data analytics business, has been acquired by US customer experience software company Sitecore.

Software-as-a-service company Boxever, founded in 2011, develops a digital experience platform that’s powered by artificial intelligence to help companies personalise their customer experiences.

It primarily worked with airlines, including Ryanair, after it first launched. But the company has expanded into other sectors in recent years and now has customers including AIB and Vodafone.

No financial terms for the transaction have been disclosed, but the Irish Times reports that it is a multimillion-euro deal. Boxever had previously raised around $22m from backers including Frontline Ventures, Polaris Partners and Tribal. Enterprise Ireland also has a stake in the company.

The acquisition is part of a $1.2bn investment plan by Sitecore to expand its growth and product development. As well as the Boxever deal, Sitecore has acquired Four51, a Minneapolis-based e-commerce software company.

“Joining forces with Sitecore creates a disruptive proposition that will redefine what’s possible for the industry, enabling organisations of all sizes to create seamless, data driven experiences in any channel,” Boxever chief executive David O’Flanagan said.

O’Flanagan will take on a new leadership role within Sitecore once the acquisition closes and Boxever’s tech will be integrated into Sitecore’s platform.

Sitecore chief executive Steve Tzikakis said the two acquisition deals will “shape the future of digital engagement”.

“Our mission is to disrupt the digital experience market and these acquisitions will extend our leadership position,” he added.

“Sitecore’s innovative digital experience platform spanning content-to-commerce provides companies with the flexibility and agility necessary to keep pace with changing demands ensuring they seize the digital opportunity to strengthen consumer connections.”

Sitecore, which is owned by private equity giant EQT, counts Volvo, L’Oreal and American Express among its client base.