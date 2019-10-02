Emily Pittman named general manager of Unilever Ireland

Pitmann previously worked with Coca-Cola, before joining the Unilever executive leadership team in 2017.

On Tuesday (1 October), Unilever Ireland announced the appointment of Emily Pittman as the vice-president and general manager of the Irish arm of the consumer goods company, which is based in Citywest.

While leading the Irish sales and marketing team, Pittman will report to Sebastian Munden, Unilever’s EVP and general manager for the UK and Ireland.

Munden said: “We’re delighted that Emily is taking up this important leadership role. She brings a wealth of experience, energy and expertise – a combination I know will drive forward our business in Ireland.”

Pittmann first joined Unilever in 2017 as part of the UK and Ireland executive leadership team with responsibilities for revenue growth and strategic development.

Creating an example

Prior to Unilever, Pittman held senior strategy and revenue growth roles at Coca-Cola UK and Ireland, and has several years’ experience working for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) consultancies. She now succeeds Nick Johnson, who spent five years in the role at Unilever.

Pittman moved to Dublin from New Zealand with her family. “The many similarities between Ireland and my native New Zealand, particularly our shared love of rugby, makes moving to Ireland feel like coming home,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know our customers, as well as my talented Irish colleagues. As one of Ireland’s largest FMCG companies, I’m excited to get started and build on the success that has already been established with some of the nation’s most loved brands. I have a strong passion for women in business and I hope I can create an example for how women can lead and be people-first, authentic leaders.”

Unilever’s FMCG business in Ireland directly employs close to 100 people across two operations in Dublin and Cork. The company is primarily engaged with the marketing and distribution of food, home care and personal care products, with brands such as Dove, Lynx, Persil, HB Ice Cream and Knorr.