Facebook’s dating feature rolled out in EU after Valentine’s Day no-show

Facebook Dating has now launched in Ireland and across Europe, several months after the Irish DPC cancelled its 2020 Valentine’s Day debut.

While Level 5 restrictions are now in place across Ireland, Facebook is hoping that dating will continue over its new platform. Simply called Facebook Dating, the service is available in the EU today (22 October) through the standard Facebook app with the idea that through sharing you might find someone who shares your interests.

This includes a ‘secret crush’ feature that could potentially see you match with someone you’re already friends with on Facebook. While the social network won’t suggest friends as potential matches, with the secret crush feature turned on you can select up to nine Facebook friends or Instagram followers who you’re interested in.

If one of those people adds you to their own secret crush list, it’ll be flagged as a match. With physical meetings ruled out due to Covid-19 restrictions, Facebook has also included a ‘virtual dates’ feature.

If you match with someone on Facebook Dating, you can choose to start a video chat with your match by tapping on the video icon in the chat. The platform also allows for events or group dates, so you can choose to see other people who are using the platform and who have opted in to see these events.

This marks the second launch of the platform in Ireland and Europe after Facebook was forced to cancel its Valentine’s Day EU launch earlier this year. At the time, the Data Protection Commission (DPC) said it had been contacted by Facebook about the launch of the dating feature in the EU that was due to take place on 13 February.

Privacy and security

However, the DPC said it was “very concerned” that it was only given 10 days’ notice about its launch.

“Our concerns were further compounded by the fact that no information/documentation was provided to us on 3 February in relation to the Data Protection Impact Assessment or the decision-making processes that were undertaken by Facebook Ireland,” the DPC said in a statement.

Facebook then confirmed on 11 February that it would postpone its launch in the EU. However, it did launch at that time in 20 countries including the US.

In Facebook’s statement on today’s launch, it emphasised the importance of privacy and security on the dating platform.

As well as including the ability to report or block users, current Facebook friends will not be suggested as potential matches or notified that they’ve joined the dating platform.

“Facebook is committed to making [the platform] a place where people feel comfortable looking for a date and starting meaningful relationships,” the company said.