Impact of coronavirus will be ’least severe’ in Ireland among OECD nations

Among OECD countries, Ireland’s economy is set to be the least damaged by the coronavirus pandemic but is still set for a major blow.

The OECD has published a report evaluating the impact of the coronavirus on its members’ economies, with Ireland expected to come out of it the least scathed.

The report said that while it is “extremely difficult to quantify the exact magnitude of the impact” of the coronavirus pandemic – and the resulting Covid-19 disease – countries have introduced unprecedented measures to contain its spread.

These measures – such as forcing many businesses to close their doors – could see a decline in the level of output of between one-fifth to one-quarter in many economies.

“Changes of this magnitude would far outweigh anything experienced during the global financial crisis in 2008-09,” the report said.

The scale of estimated output decline is equivalent to a fall in annual GDP growth of up to 2pc for each month that the strict containment measures continue. If the shutdown continued for three months with no offsetting factors, the OECD said, annual GDP growth could be between 4-6pc lower.

While the majority of economic downturn will be felt by retailers, wholesalers and real estate, the report said that countries in which tourism was crucial to their economies could be affected more severely by travel restrictions and the closure of shops and tourism sites.

Necessary measures

“At the other extreme, countries with relatively sizeable agricultural and mining sectors, including oil production, may experience smaller initial effects from containment measures, although output will be subsequently hit by reduced global commodity demand,” it said.

This has led Ireland to be classed as being potentially the least affected by restrictions, with a 15pc dip in GDP versus 35pc in Greece.

“The high costs that public health measures are imposing today are necessary to avoid much more tragic consequences and even worse impact on our economies tomorrow,” said OECD secretary-general Angel Gurría.

“Millions of deaths and collapsed health care systems will decimate us financially and as a society, so slowing this epidemic and saving human lives must be governments’ first priority.

“Our analysis further underpins the need for sharper action to absorb the shock, and a more coordinated response by governments to maintain a lifeline to people and a private sector that will emerge in a very fragile state when the health crisis is past.”