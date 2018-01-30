Fintech firm PFS scoops European Business Award

Fintech firm PFS scoops the digital technology prize at the European Business Awards.

Fintech firm Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) has won a national UK award for 2017-2018 as part of the European Business Awards, and is set to take on the other European finalists in Warsaw, Poland, this coming May.

The company has offices in Navan, Malta and Cheshire, with its headquarters based on Regent Street in Central London. It has expanded rapidly in recent years, with active programmes in 24 countries and the ability to transact in 22 countries.

PFS recognised in the digital tech sector

A panel of independent judges, including senior business leaders, politicians and academics, chose PFS as the best that digital technology has to offer.

The company, which announced an array of new jobs in September 2016, offers payment technology solutions in the e-money space, including digital wallets, virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts.

Commenting on the win, CEO of the European Business Awards, Adrian Tripp, said: “This is an amazing achievement, and Prepaid Financial Services is clearly a standout leader in its field. To be a national winner means it represents our core values of success, ethics and innovation, and is one of the best in Europe.”

A great honour

PFS, which was founded in London in 2008, will represent the UK along with 11 other category winners in the final pan-European stage of the competition.

Noel Moran, CEO of PFS, expressed his happiness at the win: “It is a great honour for PFS to win this prestigious award and to be recognised as the best digital technology business in the UK.

“We are very grateful to the European Business Awards for recognising our €1m innovation fund as part of our entry. We look forward to the next phase of the awards in Poland in the summer.”

The European Business Awards is in its 11th year and PFS could walk away with another major accolade in early summer. The company previously received recognition from the Financial Times and The Sunday Times, among others.