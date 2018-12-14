Samsung promotes Conor Pierce to corporate VP of UK and Ireland

Conor Pierce is arguably the most senior Irish person in the smartphone industry on the world stage.

Irishman Conor Pierce has been promoted to corporate vice-president of Samsung UK and Ireland.

Up until now, Pierce has led the company’s UK and Ireland IT and mobile division. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Nokia, at first in Ireland and then through various postings in Dubai, Turkey and the UK.

‘I am honoured by this recognition and proud to lead a team whose performance has been outstanding in what is a very challenging market’

– CONOR PIERCE

In his most recent role, he helped propel the IT and mobile division to new heights despite increasing headwinds in the UK mobile market.

Mobile maverick

Leading a team of 250 people during a time of huge transformation for the industry, Pierce’s experience of executing turnaround strategies for businesses across multiple geographies firmly contributed to Samsung’s continuous sales growth and profitability in the UK.

He also demonstrated calm and decisive leadership during what was said to be the biggest product recall in tech industry history when Samsung had to call back around 2.5m Note 7 smartphones in 2016.

The company said that amid the promotion of more than 158 executives globally, Pierce’s is the only one to corporate vice-president in the IT and mobile business globally, highlighting the importance of the UK and Ireland market to Samsung Electronics’ growth trajectory.

“I am honoured by this recognition and proud to lead a team whose performance has been outstanding in what is a very challenging market,” Pierce said. “I am thrilled to lead them into 2019, in what should be an incredible year for Samsung.”