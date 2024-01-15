Annika Bizon appointed Samsung Ireland’s head of MX

Bizon has more than 20 years’ experience in business and leadership and is also the marketing and ominichannel director at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland.

Samsung has appointed Annika Bizon as the head of MX (mobile experience) for its Irish operations.

Bizon is currently the marketing and ominichannel director at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland. The new position means her role is being expanded to include oversight of marketing, product management and the commercial operations of Samsung’s Irish division.

Bizon has been working with Samsung since June 2021 and previously worked with Three UK in two director roles. Prior to this, she worked with 20th Century Fox for nearly 15 years, holding titles such sales director and commercial director for its UK and Irish operations. She is also currently a UK advisory board member for Meta.

“I am delighted to take on this expanded role as head of MX for Samsung Ireland,” Bizon said. “I look forward to working closely with the fantastic and talented team here in Ireland, who have delivered impressive results across all facets of our business.

“This is a unique opportunity to be part of shaping the future ambition and growth of this Samsung division at an incredibly exciting time for the business.”

Bizon is expanding her position during a difficult period for Samsung, as the tech giant has been reported earnings drops in recent quarters. Various macroeconomic issues have eaten into the chip manufacturer’s profits over the past year.

A forecast from the company in July 2023 warned that its quarterly operating profit was roughly 600bn won, a decline of nearly 96pc compared to the same period the previous year.

Samsung saw a similar profit drop of roughly 96pc in the first quarter of 2023, while its profits for the last quarter of 2022 were Samsung’s lowest since 2014.

The company’s most recent guidance for its upcoming quarterly report suggest its profit could fall by 35pc in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company continues to be in competition with Apple in multiple markets. A week after Apple extended its own self-repair programme to Ireland, Samsung revealed its users can also avail of a similar service.

