Ambitious Irish-based tech firms urged to apply to Tech Trailblazers competition

The Tech Trailblazers event takes place in London this October and winners could receive millions in growth capital funding from UK investors.
The Tech Trailblazers competition will see approximately 25 Irish-based technology companies vying for up to €1bn in growth capital funding at a London event.
Organised by Moore Stephens Chartered Accountants, along with InterTradeIreland and TechIreland, Tech Trailblazers could be a major opportunity for developing Irish companies.
Applications are still open for companies seeking growth capital funding of between €5m and €20m. With Brexit on the horizon, UK venture capital investors are looking towards Ireland as a potential source to invest in.
Moore Stephens bringing businesses together
Moore Stephens said: “Quite often, these businesses will seek investment from markets outside of Ireland, including the USA, UK and the Far East. But this is difficult, expensive, a distraction and very time-consuming for these companies – so, what can be done to alleviate this challenge?”
Moore Stephens, TechIreland and InterTradeIreland set up the Tech Trailblazers event to bring both sides together and create new business relationships.
Once the review of applications has been completed, Moore Stephens will interview longlisted companies. The final shortlist of approximately 25 firms will be announced a month before the event in October. The evening will see investors and representatives from TechIreland and InterTradeIreland, among others, attending.
The London event will include around a dozen or so investors from the UK. Some Irish company participants will get the chance to attend investor-readiness workshops, which will be led by Moore Stephens.
What are the application criteria?
Applicant companies must have:
- a strong management team
- trademarks, patents or have explored their intellectual property potential
- a sector focus on software and technology solutions rather than hardware
- a growth capital funding of €5m to €20m (and are not a start-up)
- revenue (or be able to demonstrate a run rate) of €1m-plus
- be post-profit (although this will depend on the business model and the backdrop of investment to date)
Interested firms can apply here.