Microsoft sees 21pc drop in Xbox revenue in latest earnings report

In its latest earnings report, Microsoft highlighted strong performance in its cloud services and productivity solutions, while the gaming side of the business saw revenue fall significantly.

On Wednesday (29 January), Microsoft published its earnings report for Q2, 2020, which ended on 31 December 2019. This quarter saw the company’s revenue increase by 14pc to $36.9bn in the final quarter of the decade.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2018, Microsoft’s operating income increased by 35pc to $13.9bn, and its income increased by 38pc GAAP and 36pc non-GAAP to $11.6bn. The company returned $8.5bn to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack and leading in key secular areas that are critical to our customers’ success.

“Along with our expanding opportunity, we are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world, so every person and every organisation can benefit.”

Strengths in productivity and cloud services

Revenue in productivity and business processed was $11.8bn for the quarter, which was an increase of 17pc. Microsoft’s business highlights included a 16pc increase in Office commercial products and cloud services. Office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased by 19pc, with the company growing Office 365 subscribers to 37.2m.

LinkedIn’s revenue increased by 24pc, while Microsoft saw its Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increase by 12pc, driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 42pc.

Microsoft CFO and executive vice president Amy Hood said: “Strong execution from our sales teams and partners drove Commercial Cloud revenue to $12.5bn, up 39pc year over year.”

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was up by 27pc to $11.9bn, with server products and cloud services revenue increasing by 30pc. Microsoft said that Azure’s revenue growth was up 62pc, but did not disclose exactly how much that arm of the business has earned for the company. Additionally, Enterprise Services revenue increased by 6pc.

The personal computing side of Microsoft’s business has seen an increase too, with revenue up by 2pc to $12.2bn. The company said that Windows OEM revenue increased by 18pc, Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased by 25pc, and that Surface revenue increased by 6pc.

A bad quarter for Xbox

Microsoft confirmed that its quarterly gaming revenue fell by 21pc year over year, which was a drop of $905m for the company. Hardware revenue fell by 43pc, which may also be explained by the company’s announcement of its next games console, the Xbox Series X, which is due to release later this year.

Xbox content and services revenue fell by 11pc, against a high prior year, which Microsoft says is “primarily from a third-party title”, which many assume to mean Fortnite, which has seen sales slow considerably over the last year.

While Fortnite’s base game is free of charge, the brand made a significant amount of money through in-game purchases and downloadable content. Even with Fortnite’s revenue slip, the game still made $1.8bn in 2019, which is down from $2.4bn in 2018.

Microsoft’s CFO, Hood, predicted that gaming revenue will continue to decline in the next quarter, in the “low double digit range”.

The good news

It wasn’t all negative for Xbox, as Nadella confirmed that Xbox’s Game Pass, which offers a Netflix-like on-demand service for access to a considerable library of games, has seen subscribers double in the latest quarter.

Xbox recently expanded Game Pass to PC, allowing PC gamers to access a catalogue of more than 100 PC games on Windows 10. Some of the games that Microsoft has included on its Game Pass for both PC and Xbox include The Outer Worlds, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

As the next iteration of the Xbox is released in 2020, Microsoft’s Game Pass will likely be a deciding factor for many consumers torn between the Xbox Series X, and Sony’s PlayStation 5 which is also set to release by the end of the year.

In 2020, we’ll also see Microsoft launch its new xCloud game streaming service, which will likely be bundled into a subscription package with Game Pass. Public beta tests are already underway, with Nadella revealing that “hundreds of thousands of people [are] participating in initial trials.”

In other positive news for Xbox, Nadella said that Microsoft recently set a new record for Xbox Live monthly active users in the latest quarter.

Also on the horizon for Microsoft’s gaming business is an interesting move, which will be the introduction of support for PS4 controllers on Windows 10. Until this year, only PC-specific and Xbox controllers were compatible with PC.