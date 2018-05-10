German court to issue ruling in landmark YouTube copyright case

A German court will have to decide whether YouTube is liable if users upload clips they don’t own.

A judgement is expected from the German federal court of justice in Karlsruhe, which could increase pressure on platforms like YouTube in terms of copyright infringement. According to the Berliner Morgen Post, the court must decide if the platform is responsible in principle for uploaded content that violates copyright law.

A decade-long fight

YouTube’s entire brand is focused on the hosting and facilitation of user generated content and creators often upload video that may not belong to them in a legal sense – music videos, films etc. This has been a thorn in the side of musicians and film studios for many years and one music producer based in Hamburg, Frank Peterson, has been battling the platform for close to a decade.

YouTube refutes liability

The platform claims it is a service which makes third-party content available to others and should not be held liable for copyright violations. Peterson is of the opinion that YouTube should be responsible for the uploaded content, as it benefits financially from said content.

Various titles of a tour and album Peterson produced by singer Sarah Brightman were illegally uploaded to YouTube and he has been campaigning against the Google-owned company for close to ten years.

YouTube says the liability must fall with the user and warned that if it was found liable, it could mean major disruption and change to it and other platforms like it.

According to Deutsche Welle, a lower court in Hamburg previously ruled that YouTube needed to remove some 36 video clips Peterson claims he owns the rights to.

Ruling could effect digital content all over the web

If the court rules against YouTube, it will be a landmark decision, the repercussions of which will affect the digital content landscape in a massive way. It may be that EU regulation is requested of the video service in order to fairly remunerate the copyright holders.

YouTube is no stranger to copyright run-ins in Germany. In 2016, it struck a deal with German royalties collection society GEMA, which meant that many previously unlicensed (therefore unavailable) music videos in the country would now be playable on its platform. Previous to the deal, German users would have seen a blocking message on any GEMA content.

YouTube app on mobile. Image: East pop/Shutterstock