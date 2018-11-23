BT top of the PoPs through new INEX data centre deal

INEX expansion increases the number of PoPs in Dublin.

BT has signed a partnership deal with the Internet Neutral Exchange (INEX) Association that will see the latter establish a new point of presence (PoP) at the telecom giant’s Citywest data centre.

Now live, the INEX expansion brings the number of PoPS in the Dublin metro area to seven, and brings the exchange infrastructure closer to more organisations located in the BT data centre.

‘It provides the option for networks who have IP traffic to peer but who are currently not members, to come on board and add to the rich peering community in Ireland’

– EILEEN GALLAGHER

PoPs allow enterprises to peer and exchange IP traffic more efficiently and affordably.

Peer-to-peer networking

“Peering brings a number of benefits to those with IP networks, reducing latency, removing costs and ensuring best practice in terms of managing network traffic,” said Eileen Gallagher, head of marketing and membership development at INEX.

“Extending the INEX network to the BT data centre with the launch of this PoP brings peering closer to the businesses located there. For some existing members, this means they will now be able to connect and peer locally, removing additional complexity and cost of connecting at another INEX PoP. It also provides the option for networks who have IP traffic to peer but who are currently not members, to come on board and add to the rich peering community in Ireland.”

Users of the BT data centre can peer and connect with INEX’s 100-plus peering networks.

“Our data centres are renowned for world-class connectivity, best-in-class security, energy efficiency and customer service,” explained Peter Evans, director of wholesale and strategy at BT.

“In partnering with INEX, we’re bringing even greater benefits to businesses, carriers and service providers, offering a simple route into INEX and the ability to peer with its members.”