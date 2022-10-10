London VC firm to get majority stake in Dublin’s Ekco

Following an investment into cloud security start-up Ekco, Corten Capital will become a majority shareholder in the company.

Irish cybersecurity and cloud specialist Ekco has announced that Corten Capital, a London-based tech VC firm, has invested in the company and is set to become a majority shareholder.

Founded by Eoin Blacklock and Jonathan Crowe in 2016 as a cloud back-up and disaster recovery business, Dublin-based Ekco manages its customers’ IT and cybersecurity needs with a team of highly skilled engineers and technology professionals.

The start-up has scaled rapidly across Ireland, UK and the Netherlands through an ambitious ‘buy-and-build’ programme, snapping up many companies in the process.

In August, Ekco acquired IT services provider Unity Technology Solutions for an undisclosed sum. At the time, Ekco said the deal would push its annual revenue to more than €105m and increase its employee count to 500 across Ireland, UK and the Netherlands.

Some of Ekco’s other acquisitions include pure-play security service providers Ward Solutions, Kontex and Caveo Systems – all three of which were made in the past 18 months alone.

The latest investment, the financial details of which were also not disclosed, will give Corten a majority share in Ekco but founders Blacklock and Crowe and other senior management will continue to lead the business and remain ‘significant shareholders’.

Crowe said that Corten’s capital and strategic backing will enable Ekco to continue to grow its range of services and expert team as well as help it to continue its trajectory of strategic acquisitions.

“We will continue to focus on hiring the best talent, who will be able to provide highly focused, local services to each of our customers. We are excited for this next phase of Ekco’s journey with Corten, which will benefit our customers and our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Schull of Corten praised Ekco’s founders and team for being talented and leading the start-up’s growth into “one of Europe’s leading managed cloud and cybersecurity providers”.

“Their ambition to build a great platform company that stands the test of time based upon on the breadth and quality of its service offerings aligns perfectly with Corten’s investment strategy and approach,” he said.

