Hackers breach security cameras at Tesla and hundreds of companies

The attackers gained access to the systems of connected camera company Verkada and viewed live and archived surveillance footage.

Hackers gained access to security footage at hundreds of companies, including Tesla, after breaching the systems of security camera start-up Verkada.

According to Bloomberg, the group of hackers were able to access live camera footage and stored footage held by companies that were using Verkada’s internet-connected cameras.

The group claimed to have accessed 222 cameras at Tesla factories and showrooms. Cloudflare and Verkada’s own offices were among those impacted, the group claimed, as well as a number of schools, hospitals and gyms.

Bloomberg said it was shown videos from inside a hospital and a police station.

The hackers said they were able to gain administrative access to Verkada’s systems using credentials found online and eventually secured root access to the cameras of its customers. This provided access to the customers’ internal networks.

“We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorised access,” Verkada said in a statement. “Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this potential issue.”

The company said it has notified law enforcement about the breach and is alerting customers to provide them with support.

A hacker named Tillie Kottmann has claimed responsibility, as part of a collective, for the attack.

Kottmann said that the attack was driven by a desire to highlight security vulnerabilities in pervasive surveillance camera networks.

The collective’s access to the camera footage was cut off by Verkada on Tuesday after Bloomberg’s report was published.

Verkada is based in San Mateo and has over 5,000 customers. It has raised $139m from investors including Sequoia Capital. The company has faced allegations in the past over how well it secures its systems. Vice reported last October that some staff had used the company’s tech and facial recognition features to harass female workers. Those employees were fired after the report.