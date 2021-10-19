Ensono appoints former Accenture exec Hannah Birch as Europe MD

Birch will lead Ensono’s hybrid IT business in Europe, taking up the role months after its acquisition of UK-based Amido.

Hannah Birch has been appointed as the senior VP and managing director for Europe at IT company Ensono.

The former Accenture Technology managing director brings her decades-long experience in the IT industry to US company Ensono, which plans to grow its hybrid IT business in Europe. She is taking over from Barney Taylor, the previous Europe MD for the company.

Birch, who spent more than 12 years at Accenture in London, joined Ensono in June with the aim of transitioning into her current role.

At Accenture, Birch headed the insurance practice in its technology business and was on the technology leadership team for the UK and Ireland. Before that, she worked in various leadership roles at Fujitsu UK, Computacenter and BP.

Earlier this year, Ensono acquired UK-based cloud consultancy Amido to get more clients on board in the region and boost its services with new digital models.

Ensono president Marc Capri said Birch has a “strong history” in leading businesses and her experience in the IT industry will help build on the “exciting opportunities” presented by the Amido acquisition.

“During the smooth transition from Barney’s leadership in Europe, Hannah has quickly demonstrated a deep understanding of Ensono’s purpose to deliver transformational programmes to its clients,” he added.

Ensono is headquartered in Illinois in the US and has more than 2,600 employees globally. Outside of the US, it has two UK offices and bases in Germany, Poland, and India.

“I am really excited about the myriad of future opportunities to offer more innovative, and particularly cloud-native services, to our clients,” Birch said.

“Ensono Europe is full of exceptional and talented individuals, all passionate about helping clients to see the new possibilities for added value across the board created by technology.”

Birch is also an advocate for young people in tech. She said she has started an apprenticeship programme and is working with the UK government’s Kickstart Scheme to support 18 to 24-year-olds who have been displaced during the pandemic.

“I am a firm believer in giving everyone the chance to succeed in a career in technology,” she said. “It’s imperative that as an industry that is facing a skills shortage, we play our part to develop early in career talent.”

