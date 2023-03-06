Microsoft rolls out AI-powered ‘copilot’ suite for enterprises

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot takes advantage of generative AI advancements to help businesses automate repetitive tasks.

Microsoft today (6 March) said that it is expanding its suite of business applications tools to include new AI capabilities.

The new AI updates to its Dynamics 365 offering includes a series of “copilot” functions for automating repetitive tasks.

These Dynamics 365 copilot tools can be used by sales, customer services, customer insights, marketing and supply chains teams.

According to a blogpost by Microsoft published to accompany the launch of the Dynamics 365 copilot tools, “Dynamics 365 copilot takes advantage of recent advancements in generative AI” to free workers up to concentrate on the more creative side of running a business.

Microsoft already has a couple of tool suites it markets at enterprises, including Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

The corporation has weighed in heavily behind AI in recent months, and it has doubled down on its high-profile partnership with OpenAI in recent weeks.

The copilot suite includes Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales, which helps sellers reduce the time they spend on clerical tasks. It involves the use of AI to help write email responses to customers and create an email summary of a Teams meeting in Outlook.

Last month, Microsoft launched an AI-powered premium version of Teams powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool. In January of this year, Microsoft said it was going to invest tens of billions in the start-up as part of a new phase of collaboration.

The copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service tool uses AI to draft contextual answers to queries in both chat and email. Microsoft said it is currently working to make it easier for customer service departments to build virtual agents.

The copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Dynamics 365 Marketing tools empower marketers to simplify their workflow in the areas of data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

Marketers can also curate personalised and targeted customer segments by having a dialogue with their customer data platform using natural language. The Dynamics 365 Marketing tool can help with providing inspiration for email campaign content based on requests.

The new Dynamics 365 AI capabilities can flag supply chain issues that may affect business operations too, such as the weather, financial issues or geographical factors.

Supply chain planners can then automatically draft an email generated by Dynamics 365 Copilot to alert impacted partners and mitigate potential disruptions before they happen.

