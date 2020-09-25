Data breach led by ‘rogue members of staff’ sees Shopify enlist FBI

A recent cyberattack at Shopify saw two of its employees use order APIs to gather data from the customers of around 200 merchants.

Cloud-based e-commerce platform Shopify has issued a statement on a recent customer data breach. Information of less than 200 merchants was accessed, the company said, by two “rogue members” of its support team.

Shopify has been faring well as businesses pivoted online during the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced that revenue was up by 47pc year-on-year. It saw a 62pc increase in new shops created on its site between 13 March and 24 April compared to the six weeks prior.

The recent breach, however, involved two of its 83 employees seeking to obtain transaction records between customers and certain merchants. These records typically include names, home addresses, email addresses and details of orders, such as the products and services a customer paid for. For one merchant, according to TechCrunch, more than 4,900 customer records were accessed.

Shopify stated that card numbers or “other sensitive personal or financial information” were not at risk. According to TechCrunch, however, the last four digits of customer cards were taken. Shopify also said it didn’t believe any of the data stolen had been used.

TechCrunch reported that Shopify first became aware of the data breach on 15 September. It involved the platform’s order APIs, which are used by merchants to process orders on behalf of their customers.

In response, Shopify “immediately terminated” the employees’ access to the company’s network and reported the event to law enforcement. It said it is currently working with the FBI and other international agencies.

“While we do not have evidence of the data being utilised, we are in the early stages of the investigation and will be updating affected merchants as relevant,” its statement reads. It goes on to say that “technical vulnerability” wasn’t at fault here: “The vast majority of merchants using Shopify are not affected.

“Our teams have been in close communication with affected merchants to help them navigate this issue and address any of their concerns. We don’t take these events lightly at Shopify. We have zero tolerance for platform abuse and will take action to preserve the confidence of our community and the integrity of our product.”